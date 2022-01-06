Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 1%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.99 and last traded at C$3.06. 47,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 59,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Banxa from C$11.76 to C$12.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of C$138.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.35.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

