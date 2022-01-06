Bank of Hawaii Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $268.51 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.25. The company has a market cap of $200.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

