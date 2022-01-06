Bank of Hawaii Sells 201 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 63,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 32,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,266,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $618.00 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

