Bank of Hawaii Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,863,000 after buying an additional 51,213 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.69 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

