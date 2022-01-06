Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.21.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

