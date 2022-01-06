Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 97.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 67.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $412.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.