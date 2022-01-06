Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

