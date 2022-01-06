Bank of Hawaii Buys 13,322 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $292.90 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.11. The firm has a market cap of $732.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

