Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Down 10.3% Following Insider Selling

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $65.74 and last traded at $65.85. Approximately 12,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 411,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Specifically, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.75, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 115.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 708.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 191,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

