Banco Santander S.A. Sells 12,182 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.24.

NYSE TDOC opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

