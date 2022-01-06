Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

