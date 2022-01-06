Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $898,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.