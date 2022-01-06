Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.27 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 326,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.