Banco Santander S.A. Has $791,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

