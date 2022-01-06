Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 88.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,819 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.82. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.85.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

