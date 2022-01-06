Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 90.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 100,357 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

