Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $765,000.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

