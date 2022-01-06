Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

BSAC stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 69,181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

