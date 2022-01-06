Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.40 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €7.40 ($8.41) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €6.40 ($7.27) to €6.60 ($7.50) in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.