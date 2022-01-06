Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANC. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,675. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,323,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 257,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.