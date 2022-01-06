Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

