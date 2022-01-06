Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123,900 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 3.5% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Baidu worth $40,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $143.88 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.12.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

