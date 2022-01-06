B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

INSE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

