Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Azul by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Azul by 85.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after buying an additional 1,968,910 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Azul by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Azul by 98.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 27.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 191,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 19,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,244. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

