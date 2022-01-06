AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AXGN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,691. The firm has a market cap of $435.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.78. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AxoGen by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 157,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AxoGen by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

