AXEL (AXEL) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, AXEL has traded down 3% against the dollar. One AXEL coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. AXEL has a market capitalization of $49.23 million and approximately $66,635.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00098513 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AXEL is axel.network . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

