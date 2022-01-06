Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 220.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 3,030.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 45.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

