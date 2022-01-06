Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for 0.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $215.92 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.