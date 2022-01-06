Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy Sells 59,418 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15.

AVTR stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avantor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

