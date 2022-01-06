Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy Sells 59,418 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15.
AVTR stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avantor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
