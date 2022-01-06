Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67,432 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.24% of Hanesbrands worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

