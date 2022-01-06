Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,317 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -893.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

