Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.07% of FirstService worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

FSV stock opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.20.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.