Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

AVTX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

