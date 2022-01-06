Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $115.00

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $111.01. Avalara shares last traded at $112.73, with a volume of 5,277 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Get Avalara alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.07 and a 200-day moving average of $162.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,445 shares of company stock worth $13,357,818 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.