Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

