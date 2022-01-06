Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post sales of $47.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.05 million to $51.35 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $51.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $191.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.05 million to $199.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $225.28 million, with estimates ranging from $220.35 million to $231.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.