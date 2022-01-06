Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 26.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $890,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

