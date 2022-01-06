Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Shares Up 5%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

