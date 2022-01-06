Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Atlassian worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $311.64 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

