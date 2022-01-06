ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AACG opened at $2.30 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth $784,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

