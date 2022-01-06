ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
AACG opened at $2.30 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
