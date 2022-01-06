Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in December

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

