Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

AIZ stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.