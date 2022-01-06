Associated Banc Corp Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,365 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

EOG opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

