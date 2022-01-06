Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

