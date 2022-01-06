Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARZGY stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

