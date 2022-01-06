ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

