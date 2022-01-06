Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). B. Riley currently has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

ASPN opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

