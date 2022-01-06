ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 40.6% in December

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASOMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,373.33.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $31.60 on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

