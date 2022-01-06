ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 28.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in ASML by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $745.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $784.51. The company has a market cap of $305.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $489.74 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

