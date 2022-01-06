Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce $254.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.32 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $798.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $816.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company earned ($45.70) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.